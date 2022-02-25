WATERTOWN — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Samaritan Health’s former entertainers are being cautious about returning, but with the health system starting to offer large group activities again, Samaritan is searching for people to help out.
In a recent Facebook post, Samaritan asked people to consider donating their time and talents to entertain residents at Samaritan Keep Home and Samaritan Summit Village. Samaritan will provide COVID-19 testing, space to perform and an audience. According to the post, weekday times are flexible.
There are about 400 residents in Keep Home and Summit, according to Rose M. Busler, director of recreation therapy at the Keep Home.
“Our residents have not had live entertainment for the past two years, other than staff,” Mrs. Busler said. “The entertainers will help residents reconnect with the community, stimulate their minds and bodies while improving overall well-being.”
Volunteers do not need to be vaccinated, but they will need to be tested for COVID-19, and Samaritan will have 15-minute tests on hand.
Those interested should contact the Keep Home activities team at 315-785-4403 or the Summit Village activities team at 315-782-7010.
Entertainers must also wear masks, but singers may remove masks to perform as social distancing allows.Mrs. Busler said no inquires have been received yet.
