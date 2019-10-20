NORWOOD — Sara J. Myers and Calvin N. Sharlow were married on Sept. 28, 2019, in Village Green Park, Norwood, with the Hon. James Mason, Potsdam Town Court, officiating. The couple and her children have resided across the street from the park for the past 18 years.
The bride is the daughter of Carol and Duane Irish, Hannawa Falls, and mother of Matthew and Emily Myers. The groom is the son of Anna Sharlow, Hannawa Falls, and the late Gene Sharlow.
The bride was escorted by her son, Matthew S. Myers. Emily J. Myers was her mother’s maid of honor; Rebecca A. Woods, her son’s partner in life, was her bridesmaid; and Bodey J. Myers, grandson, was ring bearer.
A dinner and dancing reception followed the ceremony at The Elks Lodge, Potsdam. The couple honeymooned in New Hampshire, Maine and New York.
Mr. and Mrs. Sharlow reside in Norwood.
