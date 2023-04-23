House urged to pass fire grant program

Mark Gutman/Daily News Fire crews at the scene of a barn fire at 369 Holland Rd. in Strykersville on Monday morning.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

After a push from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, two grant programs that help fire departments train new members and purchase equipment are one step closer to being saved.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Program are both set to expire at the end of this fiscal year. A bill supported by Sen. Schumer recently passed the Senate, would reauthorize the two programs through to 2030, as well as reauthorizing the U.S. Fire Administration itself. The bill passed in the Senate on Thursday, 95-2.

