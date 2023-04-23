After a push from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, two grant programs that help fire departments train new members and purchase equipment are one step closer to being saved.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Program are both set to expire at the end of this fiscal year. A bill supported by Sen. Schumer recently passed the Senate, would reauthorize the two programs through to 2030, as well as reauthorizing the U.S. Fire Administration itself. The bill passed in the Senate on Thursday, 95-2.
“Now the House needs to quickly take up the Fire Grants and Safety Act, and pass this vital legislation so fire departments across America can continue to receive the federal support they desperately need,” Sen. Schumer said. “I will not stop turning up the heat until this vital legislation for our firefighters becomes law.”’
Since 2002, the two grant programs have brought in over $700 million in federal funding for firefighters, and in the last three years upstate New York departments have taken in over $78 million in grant funding.
Since 2020, the north country has received $2.1 million in AFG and SAFER grants across numerous departments.
In 2018, the Watertown City Fire Department took in over a half million dollars to hire four firefighters, and in February the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department used over $100,000 to buy 14 oxygen devices.
Sen. Schumer in March called on Congress to pass this bill, which now needs consideration in the House of Representatives. The bill has not been taken up in the House, and does not have a cosponsor there currently.
