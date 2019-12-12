WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center will hold a “super-science-sale” in the two weeks before Christmas at the facility at 152 Stone St.
On Friday and Saturday and on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 20, the science museum will offer the public a 25% discount on everything in its Science Gift Shop.
From science kits and science novelties, to unique items meant to intrigue young and old alike, the gift shop helps support the operation of Sci-Tech. Among the featured items are gyroscopes, Cartesian divers, puzzles, dinosaur models and flying things.
Sci-Tech partners with more than 340 other science museums around the nation that offer free admission to Sci-Tech members.
