HAMMOND — After seeing roughly 1,000 people attend last year’s Hammond Scottish Festival, organizers are hoping to surpass that number at their upcoming version Saturday, July 8.
Hosted by the Hammond Historical Museum, the fifth annual Scottish Festival celebrates the first Scottish settlers in Hammond. After the inaugural event in 2018 was a success, organizers decided to keep holding it as an annual fundraising event for the museum.
Entry fee is $10 per person, $5 for those ages 6 to 16 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
The festival committee has a variety of activities scheduled for the day.
At 8:30 a.m., just prior to the kickoff of the festival, walkers and runners will take part in the 5K Kilt Run/Walk led by a bagpiper. The event is sponsored by Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola Bottlers, Yesteryear’s Vintage Doors & Ogdensburg Pizza Hut.
The “Battle on the Border” Highland games will be held throughout the day and includes such competitions as stone tosses, Scottish hammers and the famous caber toss.
“This year, there will also be a chance for audience participation in the stone lifting event,” said Donna Demick, an organizer who is also the town’s historian.
The “Battle on the Border” Highland games are sponsored by Dark Island Spirits and individual game sponsors are Stu and Sue Marquart, The Blue Goose Studio, River Run Realty, Dr. Anthony Longo and Price Chopper.
The day will also be packed with musical entertainment.
“The Celtic band, Kilrush, and the Ottawa Reel Dancers were so popular last year that they were asked to return and perform again at our festival this summer,” Demick said. “The museum received a grant this spring that is covering a large portion of the entertainment.”
The grant was through the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council of the Arts.
HUGs (the Hammond Ukulele Group) will also return and new this year is Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame inductee, Gretchen Koehler, who will join with pianist Daniel Kelly to share renditions of Celtic music.
Demick said that Bagpiper Raymond Purser will provide Scottish tunes and Robin Ward will provide a Scottish country dance and penny whistle lessons.
Besides entertainment, there will be a variety of different activities to partake in and learn about, according to Demick.
“Throughout the grounds, one can explore family connections with clan representatives, purchase unique items from a variety of craft vendors, and interact with authentic weaving, spinning and blacksmithing demonstrators,” said Demick, “For more fun, there is a Scottish photo booth with a beautiful enlarged background mural, painted by Pam Winchester. Kids can have fun storming the castle via a great little obstacle course or enjoy the small petting zoo or the ‘Wee Bairns’ activity tent.”
Five buildings that make up the Hammond Historical Museum will be open and provide displays and local artifacts as well.
Food will be provided by Fobare’s BBQ & Catering Company, the Haggis Hut and Hammond’s Fire & Rescue will sell beer and soda along with Maple Brewing.
More information on the festival can be found at www.HammondMuseum.com. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Demick at (315) 528-4742.
