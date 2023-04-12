WATERTOWN — A second candidate, Matthew L. Melvin, has dropped out of the City Council race after petition objections were filed with the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
Jefferson Street resident Seth LaBarge filed an objection against Mr. Melvin, claiming he placed his petitions out on the cashier register at his place of work, the 7-Eleven convenience store on Factory Street.
Marra Drive resident Jeanne Barker, the mother of council candidate Clifford H. Lashway, filed petition objections against candidates Jason M. Traynor, Brian M. Watson and former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani.
Mr. Watson exited the race after people on his petitions said they did not sign them. Among them, Barben Avenue resident Albert E. Gault emailed elections board officials informing them he did not sign Mr. Watson’s petition, even though his name was on the list of submitted backers.
Ms. Barker stressed that her son was aware she was going to file the objections but he did not persuade her to do so.
“I’m a grown up,” she said. “I’m my own person.”
She would have filed the objections whether her son was running or not, Ms. Barker said, adding she believes only qualified candidates should be running for council.
She filed the petition objections against Mr. Traynor and Mr. Watson, contending they are not qualified to hold office and they should instead be supporting other people running.
“I’m very determined when I see something wrong,” she said.
She filed the objection against former Councilman Spaziani, whom she described as a legitimate candidate, to compare how petitions should be completed.
She said she wanted to make it clear that she respects the former councilman as a candidate.
Mr. Spaziani was surprised he was brought into the situation at all, questioning Ms. Barker’s motive.
“What the hell did I do?” he said Monday night.
He collected 384 signatures on his 28 pages of petitions. The minimum needed is 165.
He went to the Jefferson County Board of Elections on Wednesday morning and learned the objections against his petitions have since been dropped.
Ms. Barker apologized to Mr. Spaziani on Facebook.
“I apologize if there is a misunderstanding about Mr. Spaziani’s name being in the same article as other individuals,” she wrote, saying that his petitions are a “good example” how they should be done.
Ms. Barker said she is supporting Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce for mayor and Benjamin P. Shoen and her son for the open council seats.
After having an interest only in national politics, she decided to get involved in the local election because it has a more direct bearing on her life, she said.
Contacted Wednesday, Mr. Lashway said he was aware that his mother was going to file the objections.
Mr. Lashway, 49, a manager at the same 7-Eleven convenience store where Mr. Melvin works, doesn’t know whether his mother filing the objections will impact his campaign.
He got into the race mainly because he opposed the city purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy. His mother also opposed the deal.
Election commissioners Michelle R. LaFave and Jude R. Seymour said they had been unaware of the relationship between the council candidate and his mother.
With Mr. Watson and Mr. Melvin dropping out, 11 candidates remain running for two seats on council.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce faces Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero for mayor. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is not seeking reelection.
