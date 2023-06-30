WATERTOWN — Tyler S. VanCamp says that his father always went into work happy as a city firefighter and always returned home in that same kind of mood.
Mr. VanCamp, 27, thought that the job of serving the public was something that he, too, would enjoy.
On Friday morning, he and six other young firefighters began their firefighter careers after completing their 13 weeks of fire recruit training.
His father, Scott M. VanCamp, a veteran of the Watertown Fire Department for 17 years, inspired him to become a firefighter.
“I saw how he cared about being a firefighter, how much he cared to serve and maybe I can be as good of a firefighter as him,” he said.
“Maybe even better.”
The elder VanCamp remembered the day that he learned that he was taking the civil service exam to become a firefighter.
“I was blatting,” he said, describing the tears of joy he had that day in 2019.
Five recruits from Watertown and two from the Ogdensburg Fire Department went through more than four months of grueling training through the city’s first academy in about a decade.
They were sworn into their new jobs during a ceremony at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street Friday morning. Family members placed coveted brass firefighter pins to their uniform lapels. Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman decided that the fire department should hole the academy locally following the death of city recruit Peyton L.S. Morse at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in March 2021.
Chief Timerman wanted to make sure the recruits were safe and that they learn what they needed to learn by instructors with the city fire department.
On Thursday, the young firefighters went down to take the physical fitness test in Utica and they all passed with flying colors, said Capt. Andrew Natlick, who oversaw the four months of training.
“We had a good group of recruits since day one,” Capt. Natlick said.
The training was completed in a classroom at the Massey Street fire station, around the city and at the Fort Drum training facility.
In February, the Watertown City Council agreed to hire four firefighters to reduce overtime costs. The fifth filled a vacancy.
The two Ogdensburg firefighters came amid debate whether that city should add more firefighters.
Ogdensburg Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull received authorization in March. He thanked Chief Timerman for giving him guidance since he was appointed chief about a year ago.
He also thanked the WFD for holding the training, adding that fire academies across the state were all filled up, so his recruits would not have had some place to go without Watertown.
Chris W. Strough comes from a family of firefighters. His father, John, was a volunteer with the Alexandria Bay Fire Department for 22 years, while grandfather, Bill, was a member for 50 years.
Mr. Strough had served in the A-Bay department, as well.
He decided that firefighting was his calling.
During training, the seven young men were inseparable. He couldn’t wait to see the other six every day.
“And now we’re brothers, part of a family,” he said.
He was looking forward to start his career at 7 a.m. today.
