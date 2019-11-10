WATERTOWN — Sheila A. and Kenneth G. Drew Sr. observed their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Mr. Drew, son of Gilbert Drew and Dorothy V. Green, married Sheila A. Sherman, daughter and stepdaughter of John and Rita Sherman and daughter of Clorice (Sherman) Bishop, on Nov. 7, 1970, at Asbury Methodist Church with the Rev. W. Russell officiating.
Honor attendants were Cathy Russell and Gerald Drew Sr.
Mr. Drew attended college for three years and served in the Air Force for four years. She was a self-employed general contractor for more than 50 years. He is a member of both the Lions and Lincoln League Clubs. Mr. Drew enjoys collecting antiques and cars, playing cards, boating, fishing and going to church.
Mrs. Drew graduated from South Jefferson Central School, Adams. She worked for Faichney Inst. Company for five and a half years; sold vacuum cleaners for a year; sold Blair products for four years; worked with her husband in his office for many years and cleaned offices. She collects stamps and rocks, and enjoys playing cards, swimming, tennis bad mitten, boating and dancing.
The couple has seven children, Jacqueline Drew Duran, California; Kim Drew McConnell, Portland, Ore.; Kenneth Drew Jr., Madison, Ala.; Kevin Drew, Portland, Ore.; Keith R. Drew, deceased; Kristina Drew Holmes, Atlanta, Ga.; and Kirk Roy Drew, Florida; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Two grandchildren are predeceased.
