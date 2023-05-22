Simao plans to file criminal complaint over Facebook post

WATERTOWN — A farcical Facebook page dedicated to the interim city attorney that pokes fun at city officials will become the subject of a criminal complaint.

P.J. Simao said he’s going to file a criminal complaint with state police to investigate a post he claims is threatening toward him on the Facebook page formed under the guise of interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard’s “fan club.”

