ADAMS — The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will award up to $7,500 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations in southern Jefferson County.
The fund will provide support for local programs, projects and initiatives that help improve the quality of life in the Six Town area.
In order to be eligible, organizations must serve the communities of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth.
In 2021, the fund provided $5,000 to different organizations, including $2,000 to upgrade computers at the Adams Center Free Library, $1,500 to complete exterior repairs at the Ripley House Museum at the Historical Association of South Jefferson, $1,000 to the Henderson Harbor Historical Association that allowed for a study to determine the feasibility of developing a performing arts venue, as well as $500 to the Six Town Chamber of Commerce that helped support their annual holiday meal that is given to 400 senior citizens in the Six Town area.
The Community Fund began in 2012, and has been awarding grants since 2015. It has provided more than $35,000 to help 34 different community service projects and programs as well as improvement projects, youth programs, new events, equipment purchases, and facility upgrades.
“The Six Town Community Fund is a vital resource we are proud to make available to the many nonprofit organizations that serve our communities,” said Six Town Community Fund Chair Barb Green.
Those interested can contact Community Foundation assistant director Max DelSignore at 315-782-7110 or email at max@nnycf.org. The deadline to apply is Oct. 21 and nonprofit’s with a 501(c)(3) classification are eligible.
