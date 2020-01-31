Slack Chemicals owner receives Uplinger Award

LOWVILLE — The Lowville chapter of Lions International took the opportunity during the ceremony presenting the keys to a van to the Lowville Food Pantry to honor one of the contributors. The Lions presented Robert Sturtz, owner of Slack Chemicals, with the Uplinger Award.
The award is given in memory of Robert J. Uplinger, a past international president and a member of the Syracuse Host Lions Club who served as the 55th international president in 1971 and ’72. He was the first recipient of the award given in his name and received numerous honors and awards for his dedicated service, which included co-chairing Lions Day at the United Nations.
While introducing Mr. Sturtz, Lion Sheree Vora said, “I had the honor to be the voice for the Lowville Lions to discuss the hunger project with this individual last August when we started our fundraising campaign. It was apparent when all was said and done thate this project meant as much to this individual as it did to myself and our club.”
Mr. Sturtz previously received an Uplinger Award from the Carthage Lions in 2016 in part due to his support of the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry after he had constructed a new building for its use on his business’ property.
“Nothing is as essential as a good diet and a warm place to live,” said Mr. Sturtz of his involvement with the local food pantries. “The food pantries do what they can to provide that. I never realized until I became involve how many people don’t have enough to eat.”
Established in 1993, the Uplinger Award honors outstanding Lions, non-Lions and organizations that perform exemplary service to the club, district or community. Honorees “possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service.”
In order to present the award, a chapter must make a charitable donation to the state and Bermuda Lions Foundation in honor of the recipient.
