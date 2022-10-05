CANTON — SLC Arts is hosting the Remington Arts Festival show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Canton Village Green.
The show is part of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, or SLC Arts, annual North Country Arts Fesitval, which has featured studio tours, outdoor concerts and other arts events since August. The festival concludes with the Remington show this weekend.
The show, founded in 2002 and run primarily by volunteers for many years, is a “celebration of art excellence in the north country,” according to the Potsdam-based organization, as well as a celebration of Frederic Remington, who was born in Canton on Oct. 4, 1861. Admission is free.
Participating artists and businesses include Kris A Lis Designs; My Corner Studio; Steven C. Cobb/Quiet Raquette Studio; Lionheart Graphics; Feltrite; Nancy Orologio; Creative Lady; Foothills Farm; Bole Creations Woodworking; Goblins’ Market; Esthela Calderón; Chocolate Dragon Paper Arts; Jim Murray; Mei Flower; Seaway Ceramics; The Dirty Business Bath Company; Schuler Woodworks; Trout Lake Designs; and the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
Music will be provided by Jaynie Trudell, Goddard Girls, ANGWA, Uprooted, Bill Burkhard and the Rustic Riders.
The show is sponsored by St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton.
