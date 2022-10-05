Remington Arts Festival set for Saturday in Canton

Claudia Coyne, of Utica, looks at high-fire stoneware from Isaac Jude Pottery, Potsdam, during the 2014 Remington Arts Festival in Canton. The annual festival, hosted by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, is scheduled for Saturday. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — SLC Arts is hosting the Remington Arts Festival show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Canton Village Green.

The show is part of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, or SLC Arts, annual North Country Arts Fesitval, which has featured studio tours, outdoor concerts and other arts events since August. The festival concludes with the Remington show this weekend.

