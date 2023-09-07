WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand wants to make sure people who receive SNAP benefits don’t lose food assistance once they start training for the workforce, and on Thursday announced her support for legislation to do just that.
In a video press conference Wednesday morning, Gillibrand announced she was introducing the Training and Nutrition Stability Act to the Senate, which would exempt job training wages from income calculations for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps. Part of the program connects recipients who are able to work with training and education programs meant to help them work a job that can support them and their families.
Currently, when someone who receives benefits like SNAP starts on one of SNAP’s job training programs, or any other job training program, the income they earn from that training is counted against their benefit total. Many SNAP recipients are required to enter these job training programs to continue receiving benefits,
“Loopholes in SNAP’s E&T program force job seekers to make an impossible choice,” Gillibrand said. “To participate in job training and potentially desperately needed nutritional assistance, or to give up employment opportunities in order to keep food on the table.”
A single person earning just $8.75, well below New York’s minimum wage, for 40 hours a week can have their SNAP benefits cut off.
The loophole also means that if a recipient earns enough to disqualify them from SNAP altogether, they lose access to the job training program as well. Essentially, people can be kicked off a training program because they are being paid too much by that same program.
The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning policy research and advocacy group in Washington D.C., worked out that the average single person with a child earning at least $11.75 an hour at 40 hours a week would be completely ineligible for SNAP benefits or the training program paying them that wage in the first place.
“It traps them in an endless cycle of poverty that makes it extremely difficult to ever become self-sufficient,” Gillibrand said. “People can’t eat if they can’t work, but they can’t work if they can’t eat. As human beings, we need much more than just a paycheck to survive.”
Under the proposed changes, wages earned from public workforce training programs would be exempt from SNAP calculations.
The bill was originally introduced in the House in May, by a coalition of bipartisan members of the House including New York Rep’s Adriano J. Espaillat, D-Manhattan and Marcus J. Molinaro, R-Tivoli, as well as Dr. Alma S. Adams, D-NC and Max L. Miller, R-Oh.
“Rules on whether these earnings count against SNAP participants’ eligibility are applied inconsistently across federal programs and funding streams, and this misalignment in policy has created confusion and benefit cliffs for affected individuals who are working to invest in their economic future,” said Espaillat in a statement issued when the House bill was introduced.
The House bill remains in committee, and the Senate version was just introduced on Thursday. Both bills are expected to be packaged into their chambers versions of the Farm Bill, a package of legislation covering benefits, agricultural, economic and environmental policies. The last Farm Bill was passed in 2018, which included the changes to the SNAP benefits education and training program that caused the earnings loophole.
