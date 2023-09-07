WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand wants to make sure people who receive SNAP benefits don’t lose food assistance once they start training for the workforce, and on Thursday announced her support for legislation to do just that.

In a video press conference Wednesday morning, Gillibrand announced she was introducing the Training and Nutrition Stability Act to the Senate, which would exempt job training wages from income calculations for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps. Part of the program connects recipients who are able to work with training and education programs meant to help them work a job that can support them and their families.

