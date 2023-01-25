WATERTOWN — The Figure Skating Club of Watertown is hosting its 11th annual Snow Town Invitational Competition for figure skating Friday through Sunday.
The event begins at 4 p.m, Friday with skaters from across New York and Pennsylvania competing. Saturday’s competition will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The event will be held at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
This competition is part of the U.S. Figure Skating Excel Series drawing a large field of competitors who choose to register for the Excel Series. Registered competitors earn points based on their result of an Excel event at a designated series competition.
The overall top finishers of the Excel Series are invited to the Excel National Finals and Excel Finalist Camp, which will be held July 13 to 16 in Austin, Texas.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.