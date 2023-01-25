Header Header

Autumn Masuk of the Potsdam Figure Skating Club competes at the Snow Town Invitational in Watertown in 2018. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Figure Skating Club of Watertown is hosting its 11th annual Snow Town Invitational Competition for figure skating Friday through Sunday.

The event begins at 4 p.m, Friday with skaters from across New York and Pennsylvania competing. Saturday’s competition will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. The event will be held at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

