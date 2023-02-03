WATERTOWN — Cold temperatures didn’t stop Gerald and Lisa Martinez from enjoying the opening ceremonies of SnowTown USA at Dry Hill on Friday night, the first festival in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We love the outdoors. Regardless what the temperature was, snow, rain, especially with an event like this, we definitely were going to come out and enjoy it,” Mr. Martinez said.
And despite subzero temperatures — as low as 32 degrees below zero with wind chill factored — Dry Hill Ski Area was packed with people looking to watch the parade down the hill, the fireworks, and listen to music by Phil DuMond.
Mr. Martinez was stationed at Fort Drum in 2012, and was recently brought back to the area a year ago. When he heard SnowTown USA was coming back this year, he said he wanted to participate with the community.
Mr. Martinez said he plans to retire and stay in the area due to the activities and the people.
Mitch and Trisha L. Howell were at the ceremonies on Friday to support their friend Mr. DuMond and to get back outside.
Mrs. Howell said the cold temperatures forced them to not bring their children since they wouldn’t be allowed to ski.
She said she was going to bring her children to the Thompson Park outdoor ice rink this weekend.
“It’s a nice way to bring the community together and get out and enjoy some outdoor activities,” Mr. Howell said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said it’s a great event for the community.
“The ice skating rink at Thompson Park Circle has been a great hit,” he said. “City parks and rec crews did a wonderful job, Mr. (David) Daily has done a great job in terms of preparing this whole thing and getting it ready.”
Mayor Smith added that it’s great for people to get outside during the winter.
“We’re always looking for stuff to do in the winter, and that’s the good part about it,” he said.
David J. Daily, executive director of SnowTown USA, said he loved how many people showed up to the event on Friday night.
“It goes to show, you put a good event out there, people are going to come out,” he said. “It’s just so rewarding to see them come out.”
The concept began in 1984 based on a comment from famed newsman Walter Cronkite in the aftermath of the Blizzard of ’77. Mr. Cronkite coined the phrase “SnowTown USA” when reporting on how the blizzard had dumped feet of snow on the city, which received a total of 220 inches of snow during the winter of 1976-77.
The idea was to bring an economic boost to the city during a time of year that needed a tourism boost. One of the organizers and a member of the mayor’s Committee for the Advancement of Tourism, Stephen C. Graham credited then-Mayor T. Urling Walker and Vincent Dee, then chairman of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, with originating the SnowTown idea, according to a Times story published Dec. 14, 1984.
“We will make the snow an asset instead of a liability,” Mr. Dee, who died in 1995, was quoted saying in the Times in August 1984.
In December 1984, Mayor Walker, who died last month at the age of 97, issued a proclamation that Watertown would symbolically be renamed SnowTown USA for the duration of the festival, which would run from Jan. 18 to 27, 1985.
For the first festival, the late Klaus Ebeling, an art professor at Jefferson Community College, designed a map of 14 snow sculptures that were being chiseled from ice blocks at points across the city by more than 1,000 participants.
Mr. Ebeling, who died in October, remained a sculptor and adviser for snow sculptors for many years after, sharing knowledge that enabled him to compete in nearly 100 national and international sculpting events, in which he won several awards.
More than 4,000 people lined Watertown streets to watch the inaugural SnowTown parade at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, with most of the people staying in place to watch fireworks that followed.
A day after the festival began, a three-day storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow on Watertown secured the city’s designation as SnowTown USA.
The following year, a full-time director was hired to coordinate the festival, but the festival itself was plagued by what would become a common theme in some ensuing years.
A January thaw with rain in 1986 caused the cancellation of several events, with organizers saying the next year would be “perfect.” When a covering of snow fell the night before the start of the 1987 festival, one event organizer actually said “it was a perfect SnowTown day.”
In the late 1980s, festival organizers also organized weekly “Parties in the Plaza” during the summer at the City Center Plaza apex at Court and Arsenal streets. The purpose was to promote downtown shopping after the close of the traditional business day, as events were held from 4 to 8 p.m.
The move was partly a response to the recently opened Salmon Run Mall, which offered shopping opportunities later into the evening.
The festival continued into the 1990s, but was frequently beset by weather extremes — either too warm or too cold. Volunteers also began to fall off and by 1997 the festival had seemingly run its course.
But its memory and nostalgia for the event started a volunteer movement in 2013 to rekindle the experience for a new generation.
With assistance from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, a group of volunteers brought the festival back in 2014. The SnowTown Film Festival was incorporated into the festivities in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.