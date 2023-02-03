WATERTOWN — Cold temperatures didn’t stop Gerald and Lisa Martinez from enjoying the opening ceremonies of SnowTown USA at Dry Hill on Friday night, the first festival in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love the outdoors. Regardless what the temperature was, snow, rain, especially with an event like this, we definitely were going to come out and enjoy it,” Mr. Martinez said.

Frigid kickoff

People look on as fireworks help kick off the beginning of SnowTown USA Friday night, the first festival in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
People look on as fireworks help kick off the beginning of SnowTown USA Friday night, the first festival in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities across Watertown continue through Sunday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
A crowd watches fireworks over the horizon of Dry Hill Ski Area for the 2019 kickoff of SnowTown USA festivities. Watertown Daily Times
Horse-drawn wagon rides were popular at Thompson Park during SnowTown USA in February 2016, a no-snow year. Watertown Daily Times
