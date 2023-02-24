WATERTOWN — The property manager of a Factory Street apartment building that was condemned in 2021 hopes that having Jefferson County social services on the premises will prevent bad behavior and destruction of property that previously plagued the property.
The property manager, who didn’t want to be identified, welcomes the Department of Social Services occupying an office in the building at 661 Factory St.
“I like it,” he said. “DSS can prevent the problems.”
In August 2021, the city’s Codes Enforcement office condemned the building for a series of violations, sending tenants out into the streets and creating a tent city on the property.
The situation ended up shedding a light the local homeless issue.
Owner Linda Mercer has put at least $30,000 into the building to correct the violations and prepared it to be open for new tenants after 18 months when it was vacant, he said.
City codes recently lifted the condemnation. Tenants can now move into the building.
The property manager provided the local media with a tour of the building before it’s set to open on Monday.
DSS will have an office in a converted first-floor apartment where staff can keep an eye on what’s going on inside the building. They will take care of issues caused by tenants, the property manager said.
He’s expecting paperwork from DSS to arrive any day now that will assign its clients to the 19 apartments and rooms in the building. They can move in then, he said. A dozen more units will open later. The basement will no longer be used as apartments.
DSS officials could not be reached on Friday afternoon to comment about when it will take over the first-floor unit.
DSS has set up the same kind of arrangement for a High Street apartment building that was plagued by similar issues before the city forced to evacuate it two years ago.
Some plumbing, installing an all-new heating system, replacing flooring and painting the interior were part of the work completed to get the building open, the property manager said.
The building is broken up into rooms with just air mattresses on the floor and microwaves. Larger apartments have counter tops and possibly a toilet, shower and refrigerator all in the same room.
They are painted a drab color of gray “to hide” damaged walls, the property manager said. Tenants will pay $675 for the rooms and $700 for the bigger units. One of the larger rooms is about 144 square feet in size.
None of the rooms have beds because tenants either destroyed or stole them, so that’s why air mattresses are provided, said the property manager, who has taken care of the building for about five years.
“It’s not the Taj Mahal,” said City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who arranged the media tour. “They’re rough, but it’s warmer than being in the cold in the winter.”
Councilman Olney was an advocate to the get the building used again, citing the need for affordable housing and to help the unhoused.
“This is a step in the right direction,” he said.
His friend Todd DeMar, who retired from the code office a few years ago, advised the owner on how to get the building open again.
The building was condemned for code violations for electrical and plumbing hazards, a fire alarm malfunction, an infestation and feces on walls, which has mostly been resolved over the past year. The electrical repairs were the biggest issue.
Over the summer, homelessness in the city came to the forefront of city and county discussions with people living under the pavilion in the city-owned J.B. Wise parking lot and later moved to a temporary shelter on the city’s north side.
A number of local organizations are working on solutions to help the unhoused.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.