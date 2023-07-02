Oswego — An LGBTQ+ pride flag disappeared overnight from the Oswego City Hall this week.
Officials realized on Monday it had been taken from a flagpole outside City Hall. By Saturday, they replaced it with a new pride flag.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 5:44 pm
“Somebody thought it’d be cool to take the Pride Flag down and steal it. Luckily, I have a spare,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said in a social media post.
Barlow said the flag, which was raised in June for Pride Month, will stay up an extra week.
“I’d like to send a message to whoever the individual was that if that flag is somehow offensive or you don’t like it and think it’s appropriate to steal it, now you’re going to have to look at it for another week,” Barlow said.
“I think it sends a good message to our LGBTQ community and the public in general that we’re not going to tolerate bad behavior and that this sort of discrimination and judgment is still out there and exists,” he said.
Barlow said that area of downtown is normally under camera surveillance, but recent rainfall had caused the cameras to malfunction when the flag was taken.
The mayor said this has been the first time the flag has been messed with since the city started raising it for Pride Month in 2017.
The pride flag will be replaced by an American flag for July 4 before it goes back up for the rest of the week.
