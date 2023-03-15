LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 recently held a Soup and Sandwich Challenge raising $90 for the Fueling Our Vets program which provides veteran with fuel vouchers.
Randa Ortleib won in the sandwich category with her Buffalo chicken sliders and Cassandra Marolf won with her Chicken Alfredo tortellini soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.