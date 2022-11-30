South Lewis students of the month honored

South Lewis Middle School faculty members have selected five students for the September Student of the Month program. The program, sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society, recognizes students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude and good citizenship in school and in the community. Recipients are from left, sixth grader Amelia Dolan, child of Christopher and Megan Dolan; seventh grader Leah Schneider child of Robert and Ashley Schneider; Related Arts Student of the Month Haley Babcock, child of Alan Babcock and Samantha Brown; eighth grader Dawson Millard child of Michael Millard and Angela Millard and fifth grader Sophie Kraeger child of Lee and Nichole Kraeger.
