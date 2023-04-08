hed

North country emergency responders begin to fill seats Saturday at Jefferson Community College’s Sturtz Theater for the 10th Garrett Loomis Fire Safety and Educational Series training. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — On Saturday, emergency responders from Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties attended a mental health seminar at Sturtz Theater presented by The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation in partnership with Jefferson Community College.

This seminar was the 10th training through the Garrett Loomis Fire Safety and Educational Series and featured motivational speaker David Griffin, Ph.D, to discuss stress management for emergency responders.

