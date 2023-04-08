WATERTOWN — On Saturday, emergency responders from Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties attended a mental health seminar at Sturtz Theater presented by The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation in partnership with Jefferson Community College.
This seminar was the 10th training through the Garrett Loomis Fire Safety and Educational Series and featured motivational speaker David Griffin, Ph.D, to discuss stress management for emergency responders.
On April 11, 2010, 26-year-old Sackets Harbor Assistant Fire Chief Garrett W. Loomis responded to a silo fire at North Harbor Dairy Farm in the town of Hounsfield. Upon arrival, he observed open doors on top of the 60-foot metal oxygen-limiting silo. He climbed to the top of the silo on a ladder attached to the outside of the silo, and as he descended, the silo exploded. A section of the ladder detached during the explosion, causing Mr. Loomis to fall about 30 feet to the ground. Mr. Loomis succumbed to his injuries. Since the tragic incident, family, friends, and fellow firefighters have honored his legacy through education, proposed legislation, and improvements to all aspects of life for emergency responders.
Ahead of the official presentation, representatives from Lewis and St. Lawrence counties accepted grant monies from The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation to improve training facilities for firefighters in their respective counties. Robert Tennies of The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation said, “Lewis County doesn’t have electricity at their training center, so with this grant, instead of using generators and trucks, they will have power and lights to the facility so they can continue training at night. And then St. Lawrence County is getting a positive pressure fan to do more training with that.”
Additionally, Community Affairs Representative Olivia Patterson, representing Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, made an emotional announcement to Mr. Loomis’ family and attendees of the seminar stating, “It’s a tragedy what happened to Garrett Loomis over ten years ago, and it’s important to honor his memory. That’s why Sen. Walczyk has introduced New York Senate Bill S6243, also known as Garrett’s Law.”
The proposed bill would direct the Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health to design and create silo safety warning placards and a silo safety advocacy program; create a silo safety fund and state income tax gift option for funding such placards and advocacy programs. The bill was introduced Thursday and was referred to the Senate Health Committee.
Theodore “TG” Kolb, II, of the Foundation, shared his appreciation and excitement for the proposed bill, “We have been fighting for this, and we are another step closer. This bill would help firefighters and responders all across the state. Everything we do at the Foundation is about preventing another tragedy.”
“We understand our job is dangerous,” Mr. Kolb said, leading into a discussion on the seminar itself. “We all know the physical risks, but we don’t always think about the mental stresses of this job. Not just on us but our families and communities. How long will the effects of one event last? Education and change are important for former, current, and new firefighters and emergency responders.”
During the seminar, motivational speaker, educator, and firefighter David Griffin shared his personal experiences and how tragedy sparked change.
“You’re probably wondering why I’m going to talk about post-traumatic stress disorder,” Mr. Griffin said. “I’m still a firefighter after experiencing a multiple line-of-duty death where nine of our firefighters died, and I was the first new engineer on the scene.”
The speaker walked attendees through the tragic Sofa Super Store fire in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2007. He explained how the event, after-action reporting, and frequent reminders caused him to fall apart personally.
“I chose to get the help I needed, work on my mental health, build resiliency, and stay on the job. Now it’s my mission to help others like you,” Mr. Griffin said, adding that after the store fire, many of his fellow firefighters were mentally impacted and left the profession.
Mr. Griffin provided tools for attendees to identify stressors, identify anxiety and stress in others, and ways to cope or seek help.
One hundred twenty emergency responders and their family members pre-registered for the event.
Paul Alteri, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Jefferson Community College, said, “We are proud to help with the Garrett Loomis seminar and keep our community connections strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.