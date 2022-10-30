COPENHAGEN — The village board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to set up a public hearing on the new fire protection contract to be signed with the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.

Although the board spoke to a number of area fire departments including Lowville and Castorland in addition to Rutland, the selection was based on the fact that Rutland is the closest geographically without uphill roads difficult to negotiate in the winter, their availability of equipment that can be stationed in Copenhagen and a number of volunteers that live within a few miles of the village which will decrease the initial response time to any incidents that arise.

