COPENHAGEN — The village board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to set up a public hearing on the new fire protection contract to be signed with the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.
Although the board spoke to a number of area fire departments including Lowville and Castorland in addition to Rutland, the selection was based on the fact that Rutland is the closest geographically without uphill roads difficult to negotiate in the winter, their availability of equipment that can be stationed in Copenhagen and a number of volunteers that live within a few miles of the village which will decrease the initial response time to any incidents that arise.
After the hearing, trustees will be legally cleared to sign the Rutland contract, ensuring fire protection for village residents after the dissolution of the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department is complete.
The village’s attorney Candace L. Randall submitted the board’s objections to missing information and the legitimacy of 36 of the 100 signatures on the Fire Department’s petition for a permissive referendum on the department’s dissolution to the county Supreme Court Justice Charles C. Merrell for a final ruling on the legitimacy of the petition. No date had been set by the justice as of Friday.
If there is no referendum, the village board will be able to complete the dissolution process, giving the department 10 days to hand over all assets and records. If the justice allows the petition, a special vote would be held as soon as possible and would dictate the department’s future.
In their monthly meeting on Thursday evening, the fire department’s corporate board of directors were informed by president James Henry how they should proceed while awaiting the judge’s decision.
“At this point (our) lawyer told us just to keep plugging away. We’re still a fire department,” Mr. Henry told the seven members present. “Just keep going to the fires, keep going to the calls.”
Heeding that advice, the group discussed plans for their normal annual community events for Halloween and Christmas and approved spending $8,000 to cover the $6,750 verbal estimate received to fix the drainage ditch behind the fire hall and any extra costs that arise.
It was decided the money should come from the savings account because of the controversy surrounding the general fund.
The village has been struggling to bring the department under its control as required by state law as concerns about the improper use of funds and safety issues arose out of a number of events including an audit by the state Comptroller’s Office and two negative safety audits by the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau in 2018 and 2021, as well as the charges against and admission of guilt by the department’s former treasurer, Nicole A. Bennett, for stealing $27,000 from the law firm where she was employed until last year.
Ms. Bennett is Ms. Henry’s daughter.
The fire department has been resisting efforts by the village to exert control since the drill team was stopped from competing in 2018 due to the high cost of workers compensation on village taxpayers resulting from a series of drill team-related injuries.
