THERESA — There will be a special meeting of the Village of Theresa Board to be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Village Office, 124 Commercial St.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the awarding of a grant for the Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant Program and to discuss other Village business as it may arise.
