Meeting planned about city manager

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix in Watertown’s Thompson Park on West Entrance Drive near Gotham Street in June. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has met with the city councilman who’s been blamed for his sudden announcement that he had enough and plans to leave his job when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Councilman Cliff G. Olney III met with Mr. Mix for 90 minutes on Friday to talk about what it would take for Mr. Mix to stay on as city manager.

