MASSENA — Sports shows and a YouTube channel promoting “UpNorthNY” are drawing anglers to the region, and they’re finding that Massena is more than just fishing, according to the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director.
Donald R. Meissner told the Massena Town Board about several individuals who had learned about Massena’s fishing and wanted to experience it because of the town’s presence at sports shows and the YouTube channel operated by Don Meissner Productions and Dave Swanson.
“I’ve been having people that we met and we told about Massena call and want to come up here,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said one such visitor was from the Catskills area.
“He said, ‘My wife and I are coming to Massena to make a trip to find out what this area is all about because we’re scheduling a fishing trip here. So, we’ll be at the Lakeview Motel. Can you spend a day with us?,’” Mr. Meissner said. “I didn’t know what this is going to involve. But, I ended up taking them on a tour of Massena. They’re coming up here because of the fishing, because it intrigued them. But, as I took them on the tour, so much else started to stand out to them.”
He said one area they were impressed with was the Nicandri Nature Center, since the wife had that science background as a teacher.
“They were so impressed with Massena and we hadn’t even got to the fishing yet,” Mr. Meissner said. “As we drove out by the Power Authority land, he looked at me... and he said, ‘My goodness, they could make movies here.’ He says, ‘This area is incredible.’”
He also showed the couple the Massena Town Beach and some of the other motels and places to eat in the town.
Mr. Meissner said he received another call from a gentleman in Niagara Falls who had been watching the videos on the UpNorthNY, had previously visited the area, and wanted to come and experience muskie fishing. Since then, he said, they’ve established a dialogue. “He’s coming up here again in another week to experience another area. He’s already become so familiar with this area just due to these videos,” he said.
In another visit, Mr. Meissner said he was along the St. Lawrence River when a truck pulled up and started asking questions.
“I said to them, where are you guys from? They said, ‘We’re from Brooklyn. We met you at a sports show years ago down in Suffern and we’ve been coming up every single year this time of the year from Brooklyn, and we stay for 10 days,’” he said. “I said, what are you guys fishing? And they said, ‘You know that restaurant in Massena, Spanky’s? Were going downstream from there.’ So, already, these people from Brooklyn are talking about businesses that we have here. This is exciting to see people coming here, and it’s only the beginning, I think, with what we’re doing.”
Linda McQuinn, who assists Mr. Meissner with the fishing promotions, said Google Maps on smart phones are also handy to discover what’s in and around Massena.
“If you go into Google Maps, you can search for Massena, New York boat launches. This is something that Dave Swanson with his UpNorthNY effort and Don have been working collaboratively on to provide information to visitors abut the launch sites that are in and around Massena,” she said. “That’s important because people come here maybe not to fish, but certainly to enjoy the water. If they bring a boat or if they bring a canoe or kayak, they’re interested in how do I get to the water. They’re also interested in what do I have to pay to use these sites, and many of these sites are free and open to the public.”
Ms. McQuinn said that resource is valuable for visitors and “anyone locally who was talking to people about where you can access water.”
