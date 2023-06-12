MASSENA — Sports shows and a YouTube channel promoting “UpNorthNY” are drawing anglers to the region, and they’re finding that Massena is more than just fishing, according to the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director.

Donald R. Meissner told the Massena Town Board about several individuals who had learned about Massena’s fishing and wanted to experience it because of the town’s presence at sports shows and the YouTube channel operated by Don Meissner Productions and Dave Swanson.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.