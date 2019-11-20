MASSENA — Last Thursday was a special day for Susan Plante.
Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier declared it as “Woman of the Year Day for Susan Plante” after she was recognized as the St. Lawrence County Chapter of New York State Women Inc. Woman of the Year for 2019.
In his proclamation, Mr. Currier noted that Ms. Plante holds degrees in elementary education and library science and was an elementary library media specialist until her retirement. During her career, she was recognized for developing a curriculum to teach library skills and made presentations at several school library media conferences.
She is an active volunteer, helping to develop a staff for a library/reading room at the Police Activities League of Massena Inc., formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. In addition, she has assisted food pantries with fundraisers, knitted newborn and premie hats for Massena Memorial Hospital and neonatal units and cooked and served free community meals at First United Methodist Church.
Ms. Plante also sewed diploma shawls for the Massena Central High School International Baccalaureate program and assisted with special events. She also baked, sewed and participated in events at Sacred Heart Church to assist Trinity Catholic School and other special parish programs.
“Susan Plante has certainly made some outstanding accomplishments, has demonstrated service to her communities professionally and personally, and has made positive interactions with so many with whom she has met,” Mr. Currier said.
“I am really honored and truly humbled, and so many others are more deserving.” Mrs. Plante said. “I have simply tried to follow what my mother taught me — to instill in my daughter and son to help others. I am blessed with many friends always backing me and helping me, and I like to help them.”
Altogether, 42 women have been named Woman of the Year for Massena. Last year’s winner was Erica Leonard, general manager of the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
