WADDINGTON — St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, is concerned about safety issues caused by the potholes along Route 37.

On Tuesday night, Ms. Curran posted photos online of “ginormous potholes” on Route 37 from Ogdensburg to Waddington. Her post received multiple comments from community members expressing frustration with the potholes, as well as other potholes along the highway.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.