WADDINGTON — St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, is concerned about safety issues caused by the potholes along Route 37.
On Tuesday night, Ms. Curran posted photos online of “ginormous potholes” on Route 37 from Ogdensburg to Waddington. Her post received multiple comments from community members expressing frustration with the potholes, as well as other potholes along the highway.
“We had an elderly constituent yesterday that hit this pothole and it threw him in the other lane,” Ms. Curran said. “It’s from no other perspective on my behalf other than safety. That’s why I was complaining because I don’t feel that it’s safe for people.”
Ms. Curran said she reached out to state representatives, including Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who called the state Department of Transportation to ask what can be done about the potholes.
“I called them as well and I asked if they couldn’t patch it, if they could at least put a sign up,” Ms. Curran said. “But he told me they saw my Facebook post and they sent a machine up there to patch it.”
Even though that section of potholes was patched on Wednesday, Ms. Curran said she is going to continue to identify other roadways with safety issues.
“What I’m doing now is making a list of potholes wherever I go,” she said. “They told me to send ahead anything I find that’s in that caliber. I just felt it was important to stick up for safety.”
Michael Flick, DOT regional public information officer, said the department has received other calls from community members about the potholes.
“We receive occasional calls throughout the winter months about potholes with some complaints about Route 37,” Mr. Flick said. “However, most potholes are identified by the maintenance supervisors as they are patrolling their sections of highway and repaired as time and weather allows.”
According to Mr. Flick, the potholes along the road have developed over the winter months.
“Ogdensburg to Waddington was last paved in 2012,” Mr. Flick said. “Significant work along this stretch of highway was done last summer and the potholes that have developed over the winter months have been patched over the last couple of weeks. Wintertime patching is done using a cold patch material that is a temporary fix until Hot Mix Asphalt becomes available.”
The DOT is tentatively planning to resurface Route 37 this summer.
Ms. Curran and County Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, will be keeping a running list of unsafe roadways that they identify, as well as roadways community members identify.
“I will be updating the DOT,” Ms. Curran said. “David Forsythe and I are going to keep a running list and communicate from county to DOT.”
