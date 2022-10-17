CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing a funding application to help continue providing public transportation across the county.
“St. Lawrence County is submitting a request for grant funds to the New York State Department of Transportation … for projects to provide mass transportation service,” the resolution states.
Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said during the meeting that the application for funds would be for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.
“We’re working on the application now, and it’s due by Nov. 14,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “We’re hoping the chair will be able to sign it.”
The resolution states that the county has secured resources to satisfy its local share of the grant funding, but doesn’t indicate how much that is.
The resolution also says the county is contracting with third parties to complete public transportation projects.
Legislators also passed a resolution authorizing a contract with a professional for counseling services for the probation department.
The county would contract Julie L. Lawless, a licensed clinical social worker, to provide counseling to juveniles and adults identified as sexual offenders.
“The Probation Department is required as part of the enhanced services for the Sex Offenders Block Grant under the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Office of Probation and Correctional Alternatives to ensure that all sex offenders are assessed by a trained treatment provider using a sex offender specific assessment instrument,” the resolution states.
It says the department wants to continue counseling services for individuals as well as groups, and sex-offender assessments.
The rates will be $25 per client for group sessions, $35 per client for individual therapy, and $250 for each sex-offender assessment.
The contract is from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Nov. 7.
