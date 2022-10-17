Legislators OK transportation funding application

A St. Lawrence County bus passes by the First Presbyterian Church in Canton in 2019. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing a funding application to help continue providing public transportation across the county.

“St. Lawrence County is submitting a request for grant funds to the New York State Department of Transportation … for projects to provide mass transportation service,” the resolution states.

