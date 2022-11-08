Office for Aging seeks meal delivery drivers

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver meals in Brasher, DeKalb, Canton, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.

The Office for the Aging also operates nutrition centers throughout the county that serve meals to older adults, but a majority of its clients are homebound and are facing multiple health conditions. Due to this, many of these clients are part of the office’s home delivered meal program, a program that delivers lunchtime meals to the clients’ homes as well as provides daily wellness checks.

