CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver meals in Brasher, DeKalb, Canton, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.
The Office for the Aging also operates nutrition centers throughout the county that serve meals to older adults, but a majority of its clients are homebound and are facing multiple health conditions. Due to this, many of these clients are part of the office’s home delivered meal program, a program that delivers lunchtime meals to the clients’ homes as well as provides daily wellness checks.
The program has a critical need for home-delivered meal drivers as the program is experiencing a more than 50% increase in demand for home-delivered meals.
“We are living in an age where older adults want to age in place for as long as they can,” said OFA Director Andrea Montgomery. “The baby boomer generation will double in size by 2030. There are simply more older adults due to this fact; as well as people are living longer. As such, there is a higher density of older adults; particularly in rural counties like St. Lawrence County.”
The program has roughly 600 clients with 23 delivered meal routes and is looking to expand to at least 10 to 15 more routes throughout Brasher, DeKalb, Canton, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.
“The incredible rising cost of living will be very difficult for seniors in our county who are on limited incomes; a majority of older adults in SLC live just above poverty levels,” Ms. Montgomery said. “Home-delivered meals are critical component that allows vulnerable, homebound adults to age at home and be provided a nutritious meal; along with a daily wellness check”
Drivers are completely volunteer but do receive mileage reimbursement. Those who choose to volunteer pick their own schedules and hours but deliveries typically take place between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m..
“Volunteers help the community by allowing the Office for the Aging to expand services throughout the entire county; something we currently do not have the capacity to do,” Ms. Montgomery said. “It is an opportunity to perform a daily wellness check on our clients and ensure they are okay mentally and physically. Our volunteers have literally saved clients’ lives during deliveries.”
Most of the deliveries take place throughout the week and some clients also receive meals on the weekend.
“Our clients love their drivers and often, they become like family as the drivers see the clients more than the client’s own family members,” Ms. Montgomery said. “The clients appreciate the care and concern of their drivers. They also appreciate the opportunity to make a new friend and get to know the driver on a more personal level.”
Those interested in volunteering must use their personal vehicles and have a valid driver’s license and private insurance.
For any questions, or to sign up to volunteer, contact Ms. Montgomery at AMontgomery@stlawco.org or the nutrition manager, Danielle Durant, at 315-386-4730.
“The end goal we have for the driver and the clients is to establish a meaningful connection that will assist in the feelings of isolation and loneliness many of our clients report having,” Ms. Montgomery said. “We want both the client and the volunteer to enjoy the experience and perhaps forge a connection that lasts a lifetime.”
