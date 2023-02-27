LISBON — Shooting and snowshoeing skills will be put to the test this weekend as the Fort La Présentation Association holds its 10th annual St. Lawrence Valley Primitive Snowshoe Biathlon.

Held at the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsman’s Club off Route 37 in Lisbon, the event will kick off at 10 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Sponsors for the popular event include the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsman’s Club, La Bella Associates, T.J. Fiacco and Gray’s Gun Shop.

