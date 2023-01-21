The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is looking for St. Lawrence County adults and teens to fill vacancies on its Youth Advisory Board and Youth Committee.
Both the Youth Advisory Board and Youth Committee were created by the Youth Bureau to help the community’s youth to prosper.
The Youth Committee is composed of high school students from school districts around the county that serve as Teen Ambassadors for the program.
“We were noticing an increase in anxiety and depression when students were going back to school after remote learning,” said Youth Bureau Director Alexa Backus Chase. “What we found was that teens tend to talk to one another in times of crisis instead of going to adults.”
Mrs. Backus Chase said the goal of the Youth Committee is to supply Teen Ambassadors with a skillset that will help them assist students in crisis.
“Our Teen Ambassadors go through training that we offer through the St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition,” said Mrs. Backus Chase. “Later this spring they will be offering presentations at their school that really focus on suicide prevention and sextortion.”
Johannes Richter, a junior at Potsdam High School, serves as the Youth Committee Chair and oversees the teen ambassadors in the program.
“I help to facilitate and run our meetings and help to coordinate conversations with our ambassadors and get things rolling with everyone,” said Mr. Richter. “I also give ambassadors guidance on what they should be doing in their schools.”
One of Mr. Richter’s main responsibilities is to expand the program to all school districts. Out of the 18 school districts in the county, seven are represented on the youth committee.
“It’s a great opportunity for our teens to be involved in the community,” said Mr. Richter. “It’s also a great opportunity for our youth to grow their skillset. I’ve been involved for two years and I already have noticed a drastic increase in my skills. It’s been a great opportunity for me to grow.”
The Youth Committee is seeking Teen Ambassadors from numerous school districts around the county including Canton, Clifton Fine, Edwards Knox, Madrid-Waddington, Hammond, Hermon-Dekalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence Central, Gouverneur, Massena, and Parishville-Hopkinton.
“They’re building strong leadership skills but they’re also getting a lot of training in how to deal with mental health issues and concerns,” said Mrs. Backus Chase.
The bureau is also seeking adults from the county to fill vacancies on their Youth Advisory Board which meets with the Youth Bureau staff to assess youth needs, determine program priorities, review applications for state aid utilizing county Resource Allocation Process, and involve youth as leaders.
“We’re looking for two to three adults living in St. Lawrence County who have experience in working with youth,” said Mrs. Backus Chase. “They can be educators, administrators, or work at youth serving organizations or non profits.”
Adults or teens interested in either the Youth Committee or the Youth Advisory Board can email Mrs. Backus Chase at AChase@stlawco.org for more information on how to apply. All those interested must make contact with Mrs. Backus Chase by Feb. 10.
“We want to see all county high schools represented on our Youth Committee,” said Mrs. Backus Chase. “This allows noticeable student body representation which drives greater impact during student-led initiatives. We encourage educators, school administrators, and guidance counselors to refer student leaders to us.”
