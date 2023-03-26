State Office for the Aging launches huge survey

An application is filled out in the Jefferson County Office of the Aging. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — The New York State Office for the Aging urges all individuals age 60 and older to answer a newly launched statewide Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults.

NYSOFA is conducting the survey in partnership with the Association on Aging in New York and the research firm Polco. It is the first survey of its kind to be conducted statewide in New York.

