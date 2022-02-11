WATERTOWN — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, NY-21, House Republican Conference Chair, has endorsed Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, NY-27, for the newly formed New York 24th Congressional District.
The new district stretches from Erie County to Jefferson County. It also includes Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Niagara, Cayuga, Oswego, Seneca, and Yates counties.
“Since taking office, Chris has been a strong fighter for conservative values and our Constitutional rights. He stood up for New Yorkers against the unconstitutional SAFE Act and held the line against vaccine mandates and lockdowns,” Congresswoman Stefanik said in a statement on the endorsement. “He’s fought reckless spending, failed Far-Left Socialist policies, and to secure our southern border. I have seen his efficacy and dedication firsthand through our work together. I know that he will fight on behalf of the people for the 24th District.”
Honored by the endorsement, Congressman Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, noted that over the last few years, he and Congresswoman Stefanik have “taken on the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending and liberal priorities, and will hold them accountable on behalf of the American people.” Congressman Jacobs said Congresswoman Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been an unmatched advocate for Fort Drum, service members, veterans, and the surrounding community and he is humbled at the opportunity to join her in representing Fort Drum.
“When we earn back the majority in 118th Congress,” Congressman Jacobs said in a statement, “we will protect New Yorkers from this administration’s unconstitutional mandates, we will get control of reckless spending causing surging inflation, and we will work to ensure that Upstate New York and the North Country is prosperous and growing for generations to come.”
