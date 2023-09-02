CARTHAGE — The Stop 22 Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk is set for Sept. 9, starting and ending at the Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion, 1 Riverside Drive. Statistics show that 22 veterans are lost to suicide each day.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 22-miniute walk starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $1 per participant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.