WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training/The WorkPlace will be accepting applications beginning March 7 for the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program. The program provides job placement, resume creation, hands-on work experience and financial literacy for those involved.
According to Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace, the Summer Youth Employment Program brings together non-profit agencies, private businesses and public agencies to create a unique partnership that will assist local youth in developing life skills to help them achieve success in whatever career field they choose.
Applicants must qualify in order to be accepted into the program and those who qualify will be notified by The WorkPlace staff in May and June. All applicants must be between the ages of 14-24 and applicants under age 18 must obtain their working papers prior to their first day of employment. More information on how to obtain working papers can be found on The WorkPlace website at www.jefflewisworkforce.com.
Those who are interested in applying can print out a copy of the application from the website or stop into The WorkPlace, 1000 Coffeen Street, to obtain an application in person. Applications may also be emailed and/or faxed upon request.
The deadline to apply for the program is May 27. Completed applications can be returned by mail or in person, by email to ebrown@co.jefferson.ny.us, or by fax to 315-786-7665.
For more information, contact Ethan Brown at ebrown@co.jefferson.ny.us or call (315) 786-3671 with any questions.
