Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.