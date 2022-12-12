Residents want more trails for Thompson Park

Kids and families paint pumpkins during the fourth annual Harvest Fest at Thompson Park. Watertown Daily Times

 Daytona Niles

WATERTOWN — Thompson Park visitors would like to see more trails, a disc golf course and event space for concerts.

Those were some of the findings of an online survey as efforts continue to complete a master plan for the historic city-owned park.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.