WATERTOWN — Thompson Park visitors would like to see more trails, a disc golf course and event space for concerts.
Those were some of the findings of an online survey as efforts continue to complete a master plan for the historic city-owned park.
From Oct. 14 to Nov. 16, 145 people participated in the online survey, just about all of whom had gone to the historic Olmsted park during the previous year.
City staff and members of The Friends of Thompson Park and the team working on the master plan also got input from people who attended the Harvest Festival in the park on Oct. 29.
“It solidified what we knew about the park and what we thought about the park,” said senior city planner Jennifer L. Voss, who’s working on the master plan with a Long Island-based consultant.
Last week, she gave an update on the master plan to members of Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to discuss city issues.
The survey told them that most people drive into the park, many go there to walk their dogs and an overwhelming majority want to see more programming in the park.
People also think it’s a regional asset, don’t want the park to be over developed and that the city should do more about getting the word out about its natural beauty and how it’s a benefit to the city.
A lot of people from the Fort Drum community use the park. She was surprised more wasn’t said about the park’s usage in the winter.
Brian Ashley, co-chair of the friends of the park, recalled a 2019 survey that more than half of the park’s visitors lived in the city and about a third lived in Jefferson County.
The city is working with consultant Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners PLLC on the park’s blueprint for the future. The firm was retained by the city to develop a master plan, the first update since 1985.
The city’s steering committee is discussing the master plan with Starr Whitehouse biweekly. The consultant is aware that the city plans to purchase the Watertown Golf Club in the park, Mrs. Voss said last week.
The consultants have put together an inventory of all the structures and amenities in the park.
The group is now also focusing on its hiking and biking trails and gathering ideas for the park, said City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, the city’s resident expert on Thompson Park.
The park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks throughout the United States.
The city and its consultants hope to meet with the City Council in January or February for a work session to get input from council members about the future of the park.
