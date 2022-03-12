WATERTOWN — Taste of the Town, when local food lovers are invited to taste food from participating restaurants and cast a vote for their favorite, is returning to Jefferson Community College for the first time since 2019 on April 23.
Restaurants interested in participating in Taste of the Town may reserve a spot and register online at tasteofthetownnny.com or email tasteofthetownnny@gmail.com to learn more. There is no fee for participating restaurants. Businesses that would like to sponsor Taste of the Town may email tasteofthetownnny@gmail.com. Complete details about sponsorship levels and benefits can be found online at tasteofthetownnny.com.
Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Watertown Sunrise Rotary Foundation Taste of the Town grant. The Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation is a charitable fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We are thrilled to safely bring this event back to an in-person format after the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel it the past two years,” Kraig Everard, Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club president, said in a statement. “We encourage all eligible North Country nonprofits to apply for grant support. Watertown Sunrise Rotary’s mission is ‘Service Above Self.’ By offering local nonprofit organizations this one-time grant, Sunrise Rotary creates a lasting partnership with them.”
This is the fifth year that a north country nonprofit will be awarded a competitive grant. It is also the fourth year Watertown Sunrise Rotary has exclusively produced a Taste the of the Town event, returning for its 19th year with an in-person event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JCC McVean Center Gymnasium. The deadline to submit a proposal for consideration is April 4. All grant applications must be submitted online through the Northern New York Community Foundation’s grant portal at nnycf.org/grants.
The organization selected for a grant will be announced at the conclusion of this year’s Taste of the Town event.
Nonprofit organizations applying for a Taste of the Town grant should contact Kraig Everard at 315-782-7110 or kraig@nnycf.org with questions.
