Tazlin F. Dicob and Brett C. Hayes

Susan and William Hayes, Rodman, announce the engagement of their son, Brett C. Hayes, Herkimer, to Tazlin F. Dicob, Herkimer.
Miss Dicob, daughter of the late Colleen Dicob, and Lori and Jeffrey Ashley, maternal aunt and uncle, Florida, graduated in 2014 from Herkimer Jr-Sr High School and in 2016 from Herkimer County Community College with an associate degree in human services. She is employed by Cayuga Centers, Utica, and ARK Herkimer.
Mr. Hayes graduated in 2011 from South Jefferson Central School, Adams; and in 2016 from SUNY Fredonia, with a bachelor’s degree in theatre. He is an employment specialist at ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter, NYS-ARC, and Kohl’s Department Store, New Hartford.
An Oct. 2 wedding at Twin Ponds Country Club, Utica, is planned.
