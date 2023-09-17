Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
A Canton Department of Public Works crew applies green stripes to an alternative transportation lane on a section of Court Street between Judson and Powers streets. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A Canton Department of Public Works crew applies green stripes on to an alternative transportation lane on a section of Court Street between Judson and Powers streets. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
CANTON — A village Department of Public Works crew was on Court Street Thursday morning shortly after the start of school to mark off temporary alternative transportation lanes with tempera paint.
The Complete Streets Task Force set up the so-called “pop-up” installation to gauge the reaction from residents.
“We have reached out to all the neighbors on the road and either talked to them or left information,” Complete Streets Task Force Chair Toby Irven said at a Canton Town Board meeting Wednesday night. “The pop-up project will exist for approximately two weeks, weather dependent, because the new paint that is going down is water soluble.”
It is an experiment, Ivern said. It is not being imposed on anyone.
“The effort is to improve safety for non-motorized vehicles in what we are calling alternative transportation lanes,” Irven said. “This is a long-standing effort by the task force to make this project happen as an example of what can be done to foster thinking about safety and improvements.”
He said a QR code posted near the project will take people to a survey about the experiment.
Clarkson’s C3G engineering is helping the task force analyze the survey results, which they will eventually present to the village board of trustees and interested town board members and the public, Irven said.
On Wednesday, Complete Streets Task Force member Kara McLuckie said the paint had been slightly diluted and was similar to paint she has used to mark the route for the annual Maple Run Half Marathon.
The alternative transportation lanes were marked with green stripes about four inches wide every eight feet on either side of Court Street.
“I think it gets the message across,” she said.
Yard signs were posted to inform motorists and others about the lanes.
The idea for the pop-up project came after Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) met with village trustees and community members last October to discuss a plan to make Court Street a safer place for pedestrians and cyclists.
The St. Lawrence Health Commission funded the study by the Clarkson students; village money was not spent.
The task force is looking for ways to create a cross-village corridor with increased safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.