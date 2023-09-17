Alternative transportation lanes tested on Court St., Canton

A Canton Department of Public Works crew applies green stripes to an alternative transportation lane on a section of Court Street between Judson and Powers streets. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A village Department of Public Works crew was on Court Street Thursday morning shortly after the start of school to mark off temporary alternative transportation lanes with tempera paint.

The Complete Streets Task Force set up the so-called “pop-up” installation to gauge the reaction from residents.

