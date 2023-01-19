Rep. Claudia L. Tenney was in Oswego Thursday to open her main office in the new 24th Congressional District, which covers western Jefferson County from the town of Orleans, includes the city of Watertown and parts of Carthage and Black River, and continues out along the Lake Ontario shoreline, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York to north of Niagara County.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- High school roundup: Martin reaches 1,000-point mark in Bulldogs’ win
- Residents voice concerns about duplexes in Watertown’s zoning changes
- Tenney opens new district office in Oswego
- Watertown continuing to study solution for byproduct violations at water treatment plant
- PHOTOS: World University Games entering finale weekend
- St. Lawrence health department recommending updated COVID booster shots for kids under 5
- At least one person displaced after fire on Stone Street
- Massena public hearing on increase in solid waste charge postponed until February
Most Popular
-
Frozen in time: Readers share memories of the Great Ice Storm of 1998
-
‘Kraken’ COVID mutation is most contagious yet
-
Syracuse judge strikes down N.Y. vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
-
Council members get heated over Watertown Golf Club purchase
-
Stefanik asked to cooperate with Santos probe; report suggests she was aware of lies
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- GERMAN SHEPHERD pups $300 Chaweenie & Dashounds Pups $550 .
- FRENCHTON PUPS. 1st shots, dewormed, vet checked, born 11/20
- AKC SILVER Labs- ready now for their forever home;
- 2 - SHIBA INU PUPPIES, $150
- AKC GOLDEN Retriever Puppies /Will be born around middle of
- WANTED: GENTLY used 2x6 stainless steel maple syrup evaporator Call
- NEWFOUNDLAND: AKC purebreds pup, 3 boys & 3 girls all
- 2003 POLARIS 440 ProX Snowmobile, 1500 miles, needs nothing, $1500
- BORDER COLLIE Puppies, All shots, good with kids. 5 mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.