Tenney opens district office in Oswego

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney was in Oswego Thursday to open her main office in the new 280-mile wide 24th Congressional District, which covers western Jefferson County from the town of Orleans, includes the city of Watertown and parts of Carthage and Black River, and continues out along the Lake Ontario shoreline, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York to north of Niagara County. Rep. Tenney’s new office is at 46 E. Bridge St., Suite 102, in Oswego and is open to serve constituents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oswego office can be reached by phone at 315-236-7088. Randy Pellis/Johnson Newspapers

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney was in Oswego Thursday to open her main office in the new 24th Congressional District, which covers western Jefferson County from the town of Orleans, includes the city of Watertown and parts of Carthage and Black River, and continues out along the Lake Ontario shoreline, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York to north of Niagara County.

