OGDENSBURG — Anita Kennedy celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 3.
She was married to the late Curtis Kennedy and had seven children, including the late James Kennedy. Her other children are Carol Johnson, Florida; John Kennedy, Hammond and Arizona; Kathy Bateman, Lisbon; Paul Kennedy, Heuvelton; Mary Jane Lesperance, Ogdensburg; and Patty Smithers, Ogdensburg.
She also has 21 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kennedy has lived in Ogdensburg for 98 years.
