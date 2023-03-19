WATERTOWN — The notion that everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day rang true throughout the weekend with the 35th North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.
“Everybody is having a great time. I think the crowds are better than ever,” said Shanie Strife, co-chair of this year’s festival. “We have all been apart because of COVID, and to see everyone together again, in person, is amazing. We are reacquainting.”
The event kicked off Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, with flag-raising and opening ceremonies at the Dulles State Office Building. Inside the facility, the colors and flavors of Ireland delighted patrons of the event with something for everyone in attendance.
The Little Miss and Miss Ireland pageants took place on Friday, with the 2023 winners crowned. Adelaide Weir, Miss Ireland 2023, and Annie Gaus, Miss Irish Princess 2023, seniors at Watertown High School, and Little Miss Ireland 2023 Greta Swartz, and Aly Baker, Little Miss Irish Princess 2023, proudly participated in weekend events, including the Watertown Family YMCA Shamrock Run.
“I’m excited to participate in Irish Fest and see the community unite. It’s an awesome experience,” Miss Weir said.
Miss Ireland and Miss Irish Princess, joined by the Little Miss winners, cheered for the crowd of 500 participants in the YMCA’s 5K and family fun run.
YMCA Managing Director of Membership Facilities Shawna Cutuli expressed excitement over this year’s event.
“This is our second in-person run since COVID. This year has been tremendous. The weather is decent, and we are proud to partner with the Irish Festival. It’s all about bringing people together,” Mrs. Cutuli said.
While the predicted storm paused for Saturday’s morning and afternoon events, the weather quickly shifted, with heavy snow arriving Saturday evening. That, combined with wind and icy temperatures, halted Sunday’s anticipated Irish Festival Tom Bowman Parade. Ms. Strife said the wind chill was the determining factor for canceling the event.
“We planned a great parade with the 10th Mountain Division Band, local Scouts, and many participants. We were disappointed but still have lots to do at the State Office Building,” added Ms. Strife.
Irish beverages and food, vendors, musical acts like Quill and Plow and Killashandra, a cornhole tournament, and step dancers helped enhance attendees’ experience.
Ahead of Sunday activities, an Irish Mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church, led by the Rev. Michael Gaffney.
A portion of the proceeds from the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival support academic and vocational scholarships.
Ms. Strife thanked the many committee members, volunteers, sponsors, partners, and attendees who made the 35th event an overwhelming success adding, “it means a lot to the community and to me.”
