Lynn M. Pietroski, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence’s chief operating officer, will become CEO following CEO Howard W. Ganter’s retirement in January. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — After 44 years of service, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence CEO Howard W. Ganter will retire from the agency on Jan. 27.

Lynn M. Pietroski, chief operating officer, will assume the CEO position following Mr. Ganter’s retirement, the board of directors announced.

