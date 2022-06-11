THe Broad Band plays Taps

The Broad Band participated in Taps Across America on Monday, May 30. Participants play Taps at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day (across US time zones) and Broad Band performed in front of the chapel at St. Lawrence University, Canton, playing a version of Taps that was performed at the funeral of a former president. Broad Band members, from left, are Julie Degone, Maggie Hockett, Dana Barry and Genine Gehret. Submitted Photo