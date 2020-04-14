First ships of season pass through Seaway this month

The first ship of the 2020 season passes through the St. Lawrence Seaway this month. Contributed photo

The Saint Lawrence Seaway opened April 1 for the 2020 season. The ships will be heading up and down the St. Lawrence River all summer. The Seaway’s construction started in 1954 and took almost five years to build. The seaway has seven locks. Five of the locks are Canada, and two are in the United States.

On our Seaway, ships deliver shipments and crates. The Seaway is a big source of hydroelectric energy. Some people like to watch the ships go up and down the St. Lawrence River. The ships are different colors and have different names. The St. Lawrence Seaway is important to the people and places along the way. Be on the look-out for ships this season.

