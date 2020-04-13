The outdoors has plenty to keep kids entertained

This is Maddox Corey, and I have been doing lots of things to keep busy. My sister and I have been teaching my 10-month old brother how to walk. We have also been drawing with chalk and decorating our friend’s sidewalk. During this time, we can ride our bikes more often and play games or go on walks together as a family. These are some of the things we have been doing.
If you need some things to do, try making loom bracelets and give them to friends and family or make a scavenger hunt: All you have to do is make a list of outside things and go find them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.