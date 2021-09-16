WATERTOWN — A message of perseverance and resilience will be brought to Jefferson Community College this weekend by those who have had their mettle tested in battle and were changed, but not defeated.
An American rock band that produces music reflective of both hardship and inspiration, The Resilient formed in the summer of 2018 in a small town in Pennsylvania. The group is primarily composed of severely wounded combat veterans. Members include guitarist Nathan Kalwicki, lead vocalist Tim Donley, drummer Juan “Dom” Dominguez, guitarist Greg Loman and Nathan’s brother Eric Kalwicki on bass.
Mr. Donley, a Marine Corps veteran, had a year of active duty before he was injured, then three more years of service before he got out. Mr. Dominguez, also a Marine Corps veteran, served four years. Nathan Kalwicki, a former specialist in the Army, ended his service after 3 1/2 years.
“When you come home, I think the military hasn’t really done that great of a job of decompressing us,” Mr. Dominguez said. “For us, music is our outlet, but for so many others, they’re seeking that outlet and seeking that brotherhood.”
During their years of rehabilitation at Walter Reed Military Hospital, Nathan Kalwicki and Mr. Donley met Mr. Loman through the MusiCorps program, where he was a senior artist in residence. Mr. Dominguez came into the mix after forging a friendship with Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, who, in 2013, invited what would become the members of The Resilient with him to the Madison Square Garden stage. They played again, in 2015, at DAR Constitution Hall.
“I met Roger separately at a gala and told him I played drums and he thought I was crazy; he gave me his email, and we kept in communication,” Mr. Dominguez said. “He was asked to play this event that we were at and he did on one condition — that he would do it with wounded warriors. And then he found these guys. I had heard of Tim through the grapevine because amputees, there were so many of us at that time.”
Mr. Dominguez ended up at Walter Reed after an improvised explosive device detonated, resulting in the loss of both legs below the knee, as well as the loss of his right arm below the elbow. Nathan Kalwicki was shot in Afghanistan and lost his right leg as a result. Explosives in Afghanistan left Mr. Donley spending nearly three years recovering at Walter Reed.
For Mr. Loman, he had a friend call him about a music program they were starting, the goal of which was not traditional music therapy, but kind of a “mini-conservatory at Walter Reed,” for those receiving treatment.
“Our job was basically to discover what their musical passions were, and then try to give them the biggest dose of it that we could,” Mr. Loman said. “From the outside looking in, I can definitely say that music did have a huge impact on the vets that I got to meet at Walter Reed that were going through some really heavy shit, the heaviest. What do you say to someone who’s doing that? I would try to let the music do the talking.”
Often, Mr. Loman said he saw what is referred to as “being bit by the bug,” where someone would get really addicted to playing. His job was to foster that.
The men finally all got together, along with Eric Kalwicki, and haven’t stopped playing together since. Through their shared experiences, a bond developed between the men, who continued what Roger Waters started and formed their own band.
The Resilient will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the McVean Gymnasium at JCC. The college’s enrollment is 40% veterans, active duty military and their family members. Admission to the show is free, though advanced ticket reservations are required and available online, at bit.ly/resilientevents.
Community members are also invited to meet the band members during an evening of conversation at 7:30 p.m. Friday at JCC’s Sturtz Theater.
The events were made possible by a National Endowment for Humanities grant with support from the Disabled Action Persons Organization.
Most of the band’s gigs involve foundations that help the military — gigs that have, in some way, shape or form, to do with veterans. They’ve played a lot of fundraisers and nonprofit galas, happy to be giving back.
“A lot of these groups, they’ve helped us at one time or another or our families,” Mr. Donley said.
The Watertown performance will be the band’s second full band concert returning from the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other bands that stopped playing during the pandemic, they’ve missed the stage and performing. The Resilient debuted its first original single “Freedom’s Cost” at the 2020 National Association of Music Merchants Convention in California. According to the band, their shows are mixes of both covers and originals, more of which are to come.
With members scattered in Pennsylvania, California and Florida, it can be difficult for the band to get time together to practice and record. When they do get together, everything seems to work smoothly.
“When we do come together, it’s really cool to see how it’s just like riding a bike, just kind of bust off the rust,” Mr. Dominguez said. “I’m very excited for these future gigs that we’re about to start doing again and getting out there and getting in front of people because I think there’s nothing more exciting than playing live.”
While the band is still trying to find its sound, the more it leans on rock influences like Pink Floyd and Aerosmith, the more it’s coming into its own. Playing music is a multi-level endeavor — it’s not just performing on an instrument, but recording, writing and promoting, as well as booking shows and figuring out performance logistics. For the band, that’s a bit more difficult, but they manage and get by with help from spouses and others.
The band hopes to set an example of disregarding limitations and focusing on what’s important. For them, that’s the music.
“What was cool about the rehabbing (at Walter Reed) was that they actually considered music as my therapy,” Mr. Dominguez said. “They saw the need to find something that really motivated me so that I could heal quicker.”
A former guitar player, he couldn’t play like he used to after sustaining his injuries, so Mr. Dominguez switched to drums at the facility. Mr. Donley’s musical rehab was a time to hang out with other people, all with a unified purpose. In the beginning, he wasn’t fully on board with the band’s name, but grew to embrace it.
“I think it fits well for us,” Mr. Donley said. “There’s the obvious physical factor when you look at the band, but then also, we’re trying to send the message that everybody is resilient, not just service members. Every human has the capability.”
Even if the band performs a heavier song, there’s always a positive message in the end, with the goal of uplifting and inspiring audiences while empathizing with their hardships.
“We have our own things we want to say — we want to talk about our experiences, we want to talk about what we feel about those experiences and having that to connect with other people,” Mr. Donley said. “Everybody carries around their own sets of scars. Ours are a little more visible and obvious than the average, but it doesn’t make it any less real. At the end of the day, everybody has the capability of getting back up and keeping going.”
