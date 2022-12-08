THERESA — The village plans to “Light the Night” on Saturday and step into a new seasonal tradition with a holiday parade.
Organizers say that to the best of their knowledge, a holiday parade has never been held in the village.
“If they did, they did it a long, long time ago,” said Light the Night co-organizer and Theresa resident Melinda M. Countryman.
Word of the inaugural holiday parade, organized by the Theresa Small Business Coalition, has been warmly received. As of Monday, 23 units have signed up.
“That’s a very good turnout for the first one,” said Mrs. Countryman. “I have a couple more who have reached out recently to ask if it’s too late to join us. We’re going to take people as long as we can.”
The inaugural Light The Night parade starts at 6 p.m. at the water tower on Commercial Street and will conclude at Gilman Park, where pictures with Santa will be available.
“It’s a very short parade, the same route they use for the Memorial Day parade,” Mrs. Countryman said.
She said the evening will shine some Christmas spirit on downtown businesses.
“We have a lot of new businesses starting to come in. It’s trying to give them some recognition,” Mrs. Countryman said. “Also, since COVID, there’s been a lot of home-oriented businesses that nobody really knew. This is bringing a lot more involvement into the community, which has been great.”
She also hopes that through the event, more people will discover Theresa.
“It’s kind of a quiet little area that not many people know much about,” Mrs. Countryman said. “I know the business district isn’t very big. But this is going to show people that we do have this kind of stuff that we can do.”
If interested in joining the parade, write to Mrs. Countryman at cmindy29@gmail.com.
Parade organizers request that participants not dress as Santa, as they have issued their own invitation.
“No imposters,” Mrs. Countryman said.
