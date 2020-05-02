This is what I’ve been doing during quarantine. I have beat my sister at Wii sports boxing. My strategy was continuing to punch as she was trying to stay up, so she couldn’t punch me (this was in the game not real life so we did not get hurt).
We have been playing games like Spontaneous, Uno, Skip-Bo and Phase 10. I have also been playing video games and watching YouTube. I went on plenty of walks and went fishing a couple of times. I’ve also been doing physical education activities, arts, crafts, baking, music games and lots of school work.
That’s about it really. I hope you enjoyed, bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.