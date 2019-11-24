Thomas and Barbara Fayle recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a surprise family dinner at Art’s Jug, Watertown, with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Mr. Fayle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold “Al” Fayle, and Barbara Montanaro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Montanaro, were married on Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Margaret’s of Scotland Church, Seldon, Long Island.
Mr. and Mrs. Fayle moved to upstate New York in the early ’70s, where they lived and raised their children in Lowville.
Mr. Fayle served in the Marines and worked in law enforcement for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant with the New York State Police.
Mrs. Fayle was a homemaker and worked part time with P&C Foods, as well as Meade Optical Eye Care Center until her retirement. Currently, the couple lives in North Syracuse.
Mr. and Mrs. Fayle enjoy spending time with their children and their spouses Barbara “Buffy” and Jason Zehr, Castorland, and T.J. and Brigid Fayle, and Michael and Julene Fayle, all of Lowville. The Fayles stay busy keeping up on the activities and sporting events of their 11 grandchildren. They feel additionally blessed to know their first, great-granddaughter.
As part of the 50th surprise, the Fayle’s were gifted a vacation to Marco Island, Fla. from the family where they will continue celebrating their anniversary in warmer weather during January.
