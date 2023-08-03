WATERTOWN — An effort to create a roof on the stone bandstand in Thompson Park is getting a financial boost.
The Northern New York Community Foundation together with the Walker Family Community Fund of the Community Foundation, are providing a $50,000 lead gift in support of the project’s $150,000 funding goal.
The bandstand project would continue former Mayor T. “Tom” Urling Walker’s legacy in Thompson Park. Mayor Walker was just beginning to get involved in the bandstand project when he died in January at the age of 97.
“We are pleased, we are thankful and we are grateful, and we can add all of those adjectives for the community foundation and the Walker family,” said Brian Ashley, vice chairman of the Friends of Thompson Park, who’s been spearheading the fundraising efforts.
An all-volunteer committee is pursuing a project in the park to restore the stone bandstand located near the 10th Mountain Division Honor the Mountain Monument, by adding a roof to the historic structure. A charitable fund was recently established at the Community Foundation to accept and steward gifts in support of the project.
“We are excited and honored to be part of helping restore and enhance an historic feature of Thompson Park also knowing the special place it was to Mayor Walker,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement.
The news of the $50,000 gift comes at a time when the City Council is expected to vote on Monday on another $50,000 contribution from the city for the project.
On Monday night, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero will introduce a resolution on Monday to contribute $50,000 to the project.
With the two $50,000 contributions, the group raising the money will open it up to a community fundraising campaign this summer and fall to close the financial gap.
Last summer, a concert by The Arrhythmias, a local big band, was scheduled to perform at the stone bandstand, but it was canceled because of rain, Mr. Ashley said.
So the former mayor and Mr. Ashley began working on the project with Walt Zabriskie and retired architect Edward G. Olley Jr, two longtime Thompson Park supporters.
Mayor Walker, a former member of the Friends of Thompson Park, already has left an important legacy to the park and the bandstand project will continue it, Mr. Ashley said.
